Jackie Lynn Spedowski, age 63 of Reed City, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born February 10, 1959 in Reed City the daughter of the late Kenneth and Carman (Scharkey) Thiel.
Jackie married Jordan Spedowski, a career airman in the United States Air Force. They were married on June 15, 1979 at K. I. Sawyer Air Force base in Michigan's upper peninsula. While there Jackie was a member of the Air Force Wives Club who provided necessities for young married airmen and their families. They then moved to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA where Jackie worked as a cake decorator. The next move took the family to Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, MI and Jackie was employed as a final housing inspection specialist. Following retirement the family returned to Reed City where Jackie worked for the Dollar Store.
Jackie loved the outdoors, her gardens, flowers and her yard birds.
She was a lifetime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jordan Spedowski; three children, Kenneth J. Spedowski of Reed City, Matthew J. (Tamara) Spedowski of Wellsville, OH, Sara M. Spedowski of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Sarah) Thiel of Anchorage, AK; sister Julie Thiel of Mesa, AZ and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will take place 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City with Pastor Paul Tonn officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services Monday at Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's name to Trinity Lutheran Church.
