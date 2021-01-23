Jacob "Jake" Allan Berkompas, age 33 of Cadillac, formerly of the Falmouth area passed away on January 21, 2021 in Cadillac. He was born in Cadillac on July 16, 1987. Jake attended the McBain Public School system, and enjoyed skateboarding, hunting, and especially fishing.
Jake is survived by his mother; Kimberly (Matt) DeRuiter of Falmouth, father; Mark (Kim) Berkompas of Falmouth, sister; Jessica (Korbin) Shillings of Falmouth, brother; Corey Berkompas (Elizabeth Kramer) of Falmouth, step-brother; Zach DeRuiter of Marion, and step-sister; Mikayla (Dayne) Sloat of Lake City, grandparents; George (Lois) Berkompas of McBain, and grandfather; Al DeBoer of Lake City, grandparents; Keith (Phylla) DeRuiter of Falmouth, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jake is preceded in death by his grandmother; Doris DeBoer. Per Jakes wishes cremation will take place and no services are being planned at this time. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
