Jacob Jenema

MCBAIN — Jacob Ray “Bob‘ Jenema, age 99, of Falmouth, passed away on April 9, 2020 at the Curry House in Cadillac.
He was born on July 20, 1920 in Clam Union Township, Missaukee County to Klaus and Johanna (Catts) Jenema. He married Marian VanHaitsma on April 13, 1940 at Grand Rapids and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2005. Bob was a member of the Prosper Christian Reformed Church. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He had driven truck most of his working years at Alvan Trucking and Darling Freight. He enjoyed baseball and especially the Detroit Tigers, bowling, golfing, and riding his bicycle. His biggest enjoyment was his grandchildren and going to all of their sports events.
He is survived by his sons, Terry (Sally) Jenema of Lake City and Nick (Nancy) Jenema of Caledonia. He has 10 grandchildren, Ronda (Tim) DeZeeuw, Mark and Matthew Jager, Rick Jenema, Curt (Jan) Jenema, Mike Jenema, Holly (Kevin) Goscha, Dana (Rob) Smith, Nicholas (Kim) Jenema, and Stacey (Charles) Baker. Great-grandchildren surviving are, Derek (Krisann) Dezeeuw, Brooke (Tina-Marie) DeZeeuw, Corey (Brittany) DeZeeuw, Madelein Jager, Mark-Daniel Jager, Paige, Cole, & Cassie Jenema, Dustin (Lynsey) Jenema, Brock (Jessi) Jenema, Ezra, Kyan Jacob, & Edyn Goscha, Keiana (Austin) Koster, Kaylee Rae Westdorp, Caleb, Austynn, & Hudson Jenema, Levi, Isaiah, & Ethan Jacob Reid Baker. There are nine great-great-grandchildren, Connor, Hayden, Blake, Blair, Owen Jaycob, Mattie DeZeeuw, Brynn, Weston, & Delanie Jenema. Surviving in-laws, Mildred Jenema of Falmouth, Elaine (Rex) Rozelle of Hudson, Delores Brannam of Falmouth, Phyllis Birtles of McBain, and Louise VanHaitsma of Falmouth and many nieces and nephews.
He was prededed in death by; his parents, daughter and son-in-law, Carole (Les) Jager, his siblings, John (Maude) Jenema, Cornelius (Connie) Jenema, Theodore (Clarece) Jenema, Genevieve (Charles) Birdsley, Sadie (Titus) VanHaitsma, Marvin Jenema, Doris (Les) Bowling, in-laws, Herman (Estelle) VanHaitsma, Marve Brannam, Bernard VanHaitsma, and Dale Birtles.
Visitation for distant relatives and friends will be Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be conducted under the guidelines of the COVID-19 virus mandate. The family will not be present for the visitation. Private immediate family services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Dirk Koetje officiating. Services will be streamed over the internet via Prosper CRC Facebook page at the time of service. Burial will take place in the Prosper Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Curry House or Hospice of Michigan.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.