Jacob Michael Sherman, age 63, of Luther, passed away on November 3, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 10, 1957 in Cadillac to Roger John and Irma Jean (Webb) Sherman.
Jacob had many hobbies and worked hard; he was a strong independent individual. He also served in the US Navy.
He is survived by his siblings; David Sherman of Lake City, Rick Sherman of Sault St. Marie, Jean Johnson of Marion, William Sherman of McBain, and Thomas (Joyce) Sherman of McBain. He also has several nieces and nephews surviving.
He was preceded in death by parents, brother John Sherman, and in-laws Ingrid Sherman and Barb Sherman.
There will be no service held at this time. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
