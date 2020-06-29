VOGEL CENTER — Jacob T. Quist, age 91 of Vogel Center, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Jacob was born on May 3, 1929 to Tony B. Quist and Jennie (Euwema) Quist in Vogel Center, Michigan. Jacob married Agnes Lutke on April 9, 1954 in Vogel Center.
Jacob started dairy farming with his dad at the age of 13 and continued on to do just that for the remainder of his working career. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church where he had served as a Sunday school teacher as well as deacon and elder.
Surviving Jacob is his wife; Agnes Quist, children; Karen (Kerwin) Brinks, Marv (Sherrie) Quist, Don (Michelle) Quist, John (Cheryl) Quist, 16 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, sibling; Bernice Koolstra, in-laws; James (Janette) Lutke, Wilma Johnson, Loretta DeYoung, Vivian Reinink, Dutch (Tyke) Beerens, Dell Quist, Kay Foster.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Tony B. (Jennie) Quist, siblings; Harold (Jane) Quist, Henry Quist, Thelma (Arthur) Taylor, in-laws; Wybe Koolstra, Carrol Foster, Jenny (Garmt) Hookstra, John DeYoung, Warren Johnson, Tom (Henrietta) Lutke, Ruth Lutke, and Jerry Reinink.
A funeral service for Jacob will take place at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dirk Koetje, Pastor Dave VanderMeer, and Pastor Adam Barton officiating. A public visitation will take place on Monday, June 29 at the Vogel Center CRC from 5 to 8 p.m.
Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Michigan. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
