Jacqueline Amelia Selir
Memoriams

Jacqueline Amelia Selir passed away July 13, 2023 in Woodridge, Illinois. She was 79.

Jacqueline was born February 18, 1944 in Berwyn, Illinois to Edward and Molly F. (Ruda) Horina.

After completing high school Jacqueline went onto to earn her cosmetology license. She was a talented seamstress and baker. Mrs. Selir also enjoyed planting and caring for her flowers, especially her Hibiscus flowers. She also loved her standard poodles.

She is survived by her children: Kimberly Selir of Illinois, James (Diana) Selir of Michigan, Jason (Laura) Selir of Indiana; grandchildren, Amelia Selir and Wyatt Selir.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald Barry Hampton and her brother, Edward Horina.

A memorial graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Banker Cemetery in South Branch Township, Wexford County, Michigan where she will be laid to rest with her parents.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

