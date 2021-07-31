Jacqueline Dee Bruyette went to be with the lord on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
She was an active member in bowling leagues, hospital volunteer, cake decorator and quilter.
She is survived by: her loving husband who she married on Aug. 18, 1956, Robert Bruyette; sons Robert (Denise) Bruyette and John (Wendy) Bruyette; daughter Stacey Sands; grandchildren: Jenifer, Emilie, Matt, Jake, Beth and Andrea; great-grandchildren: Brecken, Dakota, Piper, Ayla, Presleigh, Emmitt, Harper; special niece Dorothy Everett; and special nephew Mike Sands.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Tiena Sands and her siblings.
A memorial service will be held at Cadillac Church of Christ on Monday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.