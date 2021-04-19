Jacqueline Gail Burks, age 61 of Cadillac passed away at her home on April 16, 2021 surrounded by her family. Jacqueline was born on May 23, 1959 in Detroit to Walter Lee and Ella (Duhart) Cole. She married Reggie Burks Sr. on October 22, 1978 at Detroit.
She was a Special Ed teacher for 25 years, worked in the Health Department and Senior health care. She returned to school to receive her Bachelor and Master Degree. She graduated and pledged Cumma Sum Laude with a grade point average of 3.9. She was also inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.
She is survived by her husband, Reggie Burks Sr., children, Reggie Burks Jr., Lakeisha Burks, Nathaniel Burks, Demetrius Burks, Tiffany Burks (Lloyd) and a list of sisters, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Duhart, father, Walter Lee Cole, mother, Ella Duhart and a list of other loved ones.
Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.