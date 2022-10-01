Jacqueline J. Benson of Iowa City, Iowa passed away September 17, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. She was 95.

She was born on March 14, 1927 in Irvington, New Jersey to John and Thelma Dorsey. On October 25, 1953 in Kalamazoo, Michigan she married Delbert R. Benson and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2014.

Survivors include her children: Carol Benson-Selover (Bob Selover) of Littleton, Colorado, John (Julie) Benson of Tustin, Michigan, Nancy Benson Jaiyesimi of Birmingham, Michigan, and Joan Benson (Michelle Hills) of Iowa City, Iowa; nine grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Thomas Dorsey of Mattawan, Michigan and a brother-in-law, Guy Benson of Frankenmuth, Michigan.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a brother, a sister, a brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Visitation will take place Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at Peterson Funeral and Cremation services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Hungerford Cemetery, Norwich Township, Newaygo County, MI.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

