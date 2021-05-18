Jacqueline Lou Huff of Cadillac passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus. She was 89.
Jackie was born January 17, 1932 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Lavern Edward and Florence Viola (Gratz) Amstutz.
Jackie was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Cadillac and was very involved in the church with various ladies' groups as well as the choir. She was an active member of the Eastern Star and held many positions, notably the Grand Soloist. Through her time with the Eastern Star, she helped with various events that the Masons took part in, as well as Shriner activities. She also was a member of the Cadillac Community Choir. Jackie and her husband Tom owned the AW-TA Wash in Cadillac for almost 30 years.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Galina) Mullen of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Molly (Ken) Bassett of Cadillac, Melissa (Rich) Travers of Novi; grandchildren: Kyle and Maggie Mullen, Ryan (Laura Dunbar) and Tyler (Audrey) Bassett, Aidan and Adam Travers; great-grandchildren: Emmett, Everett, Ezra Bassett; a nephew, Kevin Amstutz; step-children: David (Ginger) Huff, Lisa Huff, John (Paula) Huff, Carol (Rick) Zuverink, Janelle Huff; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands: Thomas G. Mullen and Robert Huff, brothers Richard and Donnie Amstutz, as well as a nephew, Jimmy Amstutz.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's International or Susan G. Komen Foundation to fight breast cancer. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.