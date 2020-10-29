Jacqueline Patterson

Jacqueline Marie Patterson
Age 73 of Cadillac passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at McLaren-Flint.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring.
Jacqueline was born December 28, 1946 in Cadillac, the daughter of Glen and Emma (Miller) Luckey.
She graduated from Cadillac High School, class of 1964 and attended Christ Lutheran Church in New Baltimore, MI.
Jacqueline loved the outdoors, being in her yard and especially looked forward to fishing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She married Randall Patterson in New Baltimore on July 14, 1991
Jacqueline worked for the State of Michigan in maintenance for many years and later as a nail tech.
She is survived by her husband; daughter Tonya Sloan; son Brian (Heather) Patterson; grandchildren Easton Patterson; sisters Nancy (Charles) Kline and Sandra Soule; several nieces, nephews, cousins and very special cousin Nancy Luckey as well as other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society (myelofibrosis).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
