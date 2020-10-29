Jacqueline Patterson
Memoriams

Jacqueline Marie Patterson

Age 73 of Cadillac passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at McLaren-Flint.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring.

Jacqueline was born December 28, 1946 in Cadillac, the daughter of Glen and Emma (Miller) Luckey.

She graduated from Cadillac High School, class of 1964 and attended Christ Lutheran Church in New Baltimore, MI.

Jacqueline loved the outdoors, being in her yard and especially looked forward to fishing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She married Randall Patterson in New Baltimore on July 14, 1991

Jacqueline worked for the State of Michigan in maintenance for many years and later as a nail tech.

She is survived by her husband; daughter Tonya Sloan; son Brian (Heather) Patterson; grandchildren Easton Patterson; sisters Nancy (Charles) Kline and Sandra Soule; several nieces, nephews, cousins and very special cousin Nancy Luckey as well as other loving family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society (myelofibrosis).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.