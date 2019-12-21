CADILLAC — Jacquelyn Kay Larson (Jackie) of Cadillac, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Jacquelyn was born in Midland on July 27, 1962 to Karolyn LaMonde and Russell A. Larson. Jackie loved being around family, and friends. She was an avid golfer and continued to stay active in this sport even though she had cancer. Jackie was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2015. She put up a valiant, courageous, fight against this disease and was independent until recently. Jackie loved her grandchildren; they were lights of her life.
Jackie is survived by her son, Justin (Nikki) McCormick of Cadillac; grandchildren, Harlee, Gavin, Isabella, and Mya; stepmother, Vicki Larson of Midland; sister, Vikki (Bob) Yeatts of Texas, Ruth Larson of Illinois, Peggy (Dale) Brandt of Midland; brothers, Paul Larson of Midland, Eric Larson of Scottville, Brian Larson of Midland; many nieces and nephews; a special niece, Amy (Mike) Bakakos of Illinois; and four very special friends, Kelly (Gary) Stoner of Mesick, Jackie (Dick) Trask of Cadillac, Mary (Tom) Hutchings of Cadillac, and Karen (Dave) Karpicke of Cadillac.
The family would like to thank the team of Munson Hospice of Cadillac for all your care for the past month. You were all a blessing to us.
As Jackie requested, her family will be having a celebration of life at a later time. Instead of flowers the family is asking to please consider donating to Munson Hospice of Cadillac or The American Cancer Society.
