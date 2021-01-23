Jacqulene Mae Costales entered her heavenly home and into the welcoming arms of her Father and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Born on November 13, 1952 in Traverse City, Michigan to Norman Purkiss and Arlene Greene, she lived many of her younger years in California and Arizona, returning home to Northern Michigan to be with family and marry the love of her life, Allee Costales on April 5th, 1992.
She held many titles: wife, sister, daughter and aunt, but one of her most cherished was mom. She loved to be a mother, and enjoyed caring for not only her own children, but her many nieces and nephews. Being the middle child of three sisters, she loved spending time with them, especially her weekly Wednesday outings of shopping and going out to eat. She adored her father, and as a child developed a love of horses that she shared with him and she was fascinated by jewelry, something both she and her mother enjoyed.
Together with her husband, she loved Jesus Christ. She looked forward to Sunday's service, and rejoicing in the Lord. They enjoyed the fellowship that their church provided and developed a family within it. Because of her strong faith, she was at peace in her final days as she knew that she would be healed, and in perfect form. Proverbs 12:28 says, "In the path of righteousness is life, and in its pathway, there is no death."
Jackie's memory and life will continue to be remembered and celebrated by those who survived her; Loving and devoted husband, Allee Costales; sister, MaryAnne (Mike) Sweetman, Jeanette Saiz Sutt; Stepmother, Sharon (Purkiss) Skursky; children: Eric, Anthony, Ben, and Damien, as well as many very loved foster children, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Purkiss; mother, Arlene Greene; mother-in-law, Isidra Garcia; sister, Norma Curtis; brother in law, Arthur Saiz and a niece and nephew.
She loved spring and summer, and therefore, there will be a celebration of her life at a later date when all family and friends can join. In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, please consider a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
