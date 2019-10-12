CADILLAC — James A. Janson of Cadillac died at Samaritas on October 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was 90 years old.
Jim was born at Wood River, Illinois, on February 7, 1929 to Adolph and Roxie Janson. The family moved to Nokomis, Illinois when he was 4, as his father went to work in a coal mine near Nokomis.
He graduated from Nokomis High School in 1947 and joined his father working in a coal mine. Years later, he said that was the best job he ever had.
Shortly thereafter, he married Joan Hoppley of Witt, Illinois. They had six children, James Jr., Sandra, Brenda, Linda, Judy and Robert.
When the mine closed, the family moved to Lansing, Illinois, and he went to work for Lever Brothers and retired from there. After retiring he lived in Texas, then back to Illinois, and then moved to Cadillac, where his mother and sisters lived.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; his daughter, Brenda; his sisters, Edna Janson and Dorothy Hines; his brothers-in-law, Darrell Becker and Burton Hines; and his long-time companion, Clarice Coger.
Jim is survived by his children: James Jr. (Joan) of Batavia, Illinois, Sandra (Steve) Flammini of Delphi, Indiana, Linda Vandeventer of Loveland, Ohio, Judy (Walter) Muellerschoen of New Lenox, Illinois, and Robert (Angie) of Loda, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his sister, Barbara Becker (Dillon) of Cadillac.
He donated his body to science, and no services are planned at this time.
The family would like to thank the EMS responders from Northflight, Munson's Emergency staff and Samaritas for the care they gave their father.
