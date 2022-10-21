James Albert Muste Jr (Jim), 81, of Zephryhills, FL (formally of Lake City, MI), passed away on October 16, 2022.
Jim was born September 18, 1941 in Grand Rapids, MI to James Albert Muste Sr and Dorothy Graves. He married Bernice Mennes on November 4, 1961. He was retired from D&W Mechanical of Traverse City, MI.
Jim enjoyed racing, fishing, golfing, cooking on his pellet grill, and sitting outside visiting with his neighbors.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice and children David (Mick) Treiber, Cindy (Steve) Sentes, James III (Laura) Muste, and Wendy (John) Muste-Bruyette, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, a sister Sharon (LeRoy) Simmons, 5 half-sisters, one half-brother and several nieces and nephews.
There is no service per his request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.