MANTON — James Allen Crosby of Manton passed away Monday evening at Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids. He was 79.
Jim was born on January 23, 1941 in Lansing, Michigan. On August 10, 1961 in Lansing he married the former Carol J. Dennis and she preceded him in death on November 9, 1992.
Most of Jim’s working career was spent being employed in construction. He also had been employed at Motor Wheel in Lansing for many years. He then worked driving truck. After moving to the Upper Peninsula he served as the Chief of Police in South Range, Michigan. He moved back to the Lansing area and worked construction and at a window manufacturing company. In 1979 he moved to Colorado where he worked construction and was a machinist. He moved to Kansas and drove truck again. In 1987 he moved to Manton and he became an HRC contractor with the United States Postal Service and then he worked for K&R Transportation for 17 years and retired from there.
Jim enjoyed helping people and volunteered at Shepherd’s Table in Cadillac for many years. He was a devoted Spartan, Pistons, Lions and Tigers fan and loved spending time out of doors. He attended the Living Word Church in Manton.
Survivors include his five sons, James M. Crosby of Manton, Timonthy (Marika) Crosby of Texas, Gerald (Sharon) Crosby of Washington, John Crosby of Manton and Kris (Rachelle) Crosby of Traverse City; 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria Miller.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Soper Cemetery in Colfax Township of Wexford County with Pastor Marc Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Living Word Church in Manton. Arrangements were made by Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.