James Carl Fleming Jr., of Manton and formerly of Wyandotte, passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, July 3, 2023. He was 65.
Jim was born on October 11, 1957, in Wyandotte, Michigan to James and Helen (Sertage) Fleming. He grew up there and attended Roosevelt High School graduating in 1976. On June 10, 1988, Jim entered into marriage with the former Jane Ellen Kissel in Trenton, Michigan. Jim made his living working in maintenance for the Cross Country Inn in Southgate, Michigan. He often enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially spending time at hunting camp. He and his beloved dog and best buddy Heidi were inseparable. In earlier years, Jim also liked to play softball.
Jim volunteered his energy and effort with Christ Community Table, serving as a driver to many in the Manton community. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, constantly picking on his mother-in-law, having many good times with his nieces and nephews, and for planning and planting his garden.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jane E. Fleming of Manton; his mother-in-law, Margaret Kissel; brother-in-law, Dennis (Monica); sister-in-law, Jean; nieces and nephews, Steven, Amber (Justin), Courtney (Jake), and Neil; great-nieces, Emma and Harper; great-nephew, Grayson; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded by his parents; father-in-law; and a brother-in-law.
Memorial services will be held at the Manton United Methodist Church on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 am, with visitation for friends and family one hour prior at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Jeffery Swainston. Interment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock at a later time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Manton United Methodist Church with Christ Community Table in the memo line.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
