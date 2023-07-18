James C. Higgins of Cadillac passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at his home. He was 82. Jim was born on June 6, 1941 in Flint, Michigan to Evan W. & Helen R. (McIntyre) Higgins.
In 1959 he graduated from Flint Central High School and went on to Flint Junior College. On June 15, 1963 in Flint he married his one true love the former Joan R. Ryder. He later transferred to Michigan State University (lived in married housing) where he received his Bachelor's degree in Forestry. He then moved to Missoula, Montana and started his career with the United States Forest Service and went on to receive his Master's degree from the University of Montana. Throughout his over 30 year career with the U.S. Forest Service Jim lived in 7 cities and 5 states making Cadillac his home.
After his retirement he worked as the assistant treasurer for with Cherry Grove Township, helped on elections, and wrote the Township newsletter. As an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Jim served on many committees there. He was also a member of the Cadillac Lions Club, Cadillac Elks Lodge, National Association Retired Forest Service, and an honorary member of the Cadillac Garden Club as the photographer.
Jim had many hobbies including: playing poker with his friends, family games, yard games, hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching birds, camping, golfing, and going to breakfast & dinner with friends and family, photography. Many people have seen Jim's talent as a photographer in the Cadillac News over the years as well as with the Garden Club and at Zion Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his children: Jeffrey (Lori) Higgins of Smithville, Missouri, Jennifer (Tim) Suck of Cadillac, and Jill (Brandon) Hamilton of Kalamazoo, Michigan; 7 grandchildren: Korey Higgins, Heather Higgins, Andrew (Samantha) Wilhelm, Brock Wilhelm, Valyrie (Trent) Garrett, Audrey Hamilton and Kaitlyn Hamilton; one great grandson, Colt Wilhelm; 2 siblings: William Higgins of Norfolk, Virginia and Mary McLean of Sage Lake, Michigan.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Joan who passed away on August 7, 2021.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Friday at the church and prior to the services on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to Cherry Grove Fire & Rescue. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
