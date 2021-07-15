James C. Lewis, age 86 of Lake City, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Quiet Creek Assisted Living in Falmouth.
Jim was born January 13, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Albert and Helene (Radamann) Lewis.
He was united in marriage on December 21, 1973 to Freda Hancock and she preceded him in death in 2017.
Jim was a die setter at 4-Star in Cadillac and later employed at the Lake City Drop Forge. He enjoyed building houses and working outside; cutting trees and he kept busy with yard maintenance.
Jim is survived by his children: Janie (Mike) Schneider, Terry (Shelly) Lewis, Lisa (Carl) Schmidt, Lorie (Randy) Kittle and Bill (Amanda) Edwards II, eighteen grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.
He is also survived by three brothers: Harold Lewis, Terry (Joyce) Lewis and Dennis Lewis, four sisters: Marjory Tallman, Bonnie Matyanczyk, Emma (Wilbert) Rohlman and Marilyn Houghton, a sister in law, Jo Hose and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Dan Lewis and a daughter, Janice Richman, three sisters, Helena Sherman, Betty Vokes and Judy Vandenboss and three brothers, Albert (Sonny) Lewis, Robert Lewis and Jack Lewis.
A graveside burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Quiet Creek Assisted Living in Falmouth.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
