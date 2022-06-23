James Cecil Freeman, Sr. of Mesick passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Medilodge of Traverse City. He was 87. Jim was born on July 22, 1934 in Harrietta, Michigan to Irvin M. & Verna M. (Dehn) Freeman.
He graduated from Mesick High School in 1954. On November 26, 1955 in Harrietta he married the former Almeda M. Snider. Jim was employed at Western Concrete in Cadillac for over 20 years and retired in 1996. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, tinkering in his garage, and making maple syrup.
Survivors include his 3 sons: James C. Freeman, Jr. of Landers, Wyoming, Wesley (Mary Jo) Freeman of Harrietta, and Lindy (Rochelle) Freeman of Fort Washakie, Wyoming; a daughter in law, Lois Montgomery of Shepherd; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Almeda on January 30, 2021, a brother, William R. Freeman and a son, Christopher in 2016.
In accordance with Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration luncheon will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
