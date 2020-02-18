CADILLAC— James Charles Janes, 86, died peacefully on February 16, 2020 at his home in Meauwataka, Michigan surrounded by his family and his dogs.
Born on April 22, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Charles and Libby (Hajek) Janes (retired to Irons, MI), he was raised in Stickney, IL near Chicago, graduated from Morton Junior College (Cicero IL) and Knox College (Galesburg IL) where he was a two-year team captain wrestler undefeated in Midwest Conference competition and inducted to the Knox-Lombard Athletic Hall of Fame. He received his Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary (New York, NY) and became an ordained minister with the United Church of Christ. He served congregations in Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Burr Ridge, IL, and Royal Oak, MI. He was known for his devoted congregational support, extraordinary hospitality, and community outreach. Upon retirement in 1987, Mr. Janes and his wife Naomi moved into their vacation home in Meauwataka, MI.
Rev. Janes was the husband to Naomi (née Hadraba); the brother of Paul; father to Nathan (Rebecca), David (Carol), Timothy (Vivian) and George (Deborah); grandfather to Lucas, Aurora, Virginia, Grace, Sander, Charlie, Jian and Levi; and uncle to Patricia Chaplinski, Connie and Susan Ficek. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, and his son Timothy.
Rev. Janes memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church. In the family’s tradition, a Celebration of Life and Remembrance will also be held this summer at his residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St, Cadillac, MI 49601.
