CADILLAC — James Charles Janes, age 86, died peacefully on February 16, 2020 at his home in Meauwataka, Michigan surrounded by his family and his dogs.
Rev. Janes’ memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church. In the family’s tradition, a Celebration of Life and Remembrance will also be held this summer at his residence.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
