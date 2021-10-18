James D. Anderson of Boon passed away Saturday morning, October 16, 2021 at his home. He was 55. Jim was born on October 31, 1965 in Clarkston, Michigan to John D. & Phyllis J. (Roberts) Anderson and they preceded him in death.
Jim attended Mesick schools and later joined the United States Army. After his service to our country he went to work for the State of Michigan MDOC and had been employed there for over 20 years. Jim's hobbies included wood working, his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren.
On February 24, 1996 in Cadillac he married Angela J. Erickson and she survives him along with children: Aaron (Darcey) Anderson of Lucas Darrick Anderson of Marion and Aaron Potter of Cadillac; grandchildren: Eleanor, Areona, Natalie, Nevaeh, Aydon, and Waylon; his siblings: Steve, Joe, Pam, Barb, Marion, and Brenda. In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by a son, William Anderson in 2011 and 3 siblings: Polly, Don and Ricky.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 3-5 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
