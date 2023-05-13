James Deady, 88, of LeRoy Michigan passed away in his home Friday morning, May 5, 2023. Jim was born on November 15, 1934 to Robert and Ella Deady in Quincy, Massachusetts. He attended school in Quincy, served in the Navy, and began his civilian career at Raytheon Manufacturing Company, manufacturer of vacuum tubes, radio and television transmitters, appliances and other technologies.
Jim was married in 1954 to Mary Joan Landry, who survives with his 5 children: Steve (Cathy) Deady of Hersey, Richard Deady, Mark Deady both of LeRoy, Kevin (Melissa) Deady of Boyne City, Tim Deady of Manchester, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his sister Carol (Bob) Fisher and preceded in death by siblings Bob, John, and Mary.
Jim was very active for his entire life, always working on something around the house, fixing something, or working in the garden (he loved his blueberries). He was an avid Boston sports fan. He and Joan were often found together watching the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins at every chance, watching golf, or even reading a good book. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years, and later during retirement took up some new hobbies like coin collecting, metal detecting and gold prospecting, and was also an avid golfer. While Jim would spend much of his time around the house with Joan and his family, they could also be found at local parks and beaches with his metal detector, or he might be on a local golf course perfecting his game.
A strong man in every way, a family man, loving husband and father, he will be missed.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 19, 2023 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend David Keller officiating. His final resting place will be LeRoy Township Cemetery in Osceola County. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of your choice. The guestbook for Jim's services may be signed in person or online at www.petersonfh.com.
