James Douglas "Jim" Weir of Cadillac passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 73.
Jim was born December 31, 1948 in Flint to Edward Arthur and Dorothy Ione (Larson) Weir and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Warren Woods High School in Warren, Michigan in 1967. Soon after graduating he entered the United States Army and served during Vietnam. On October 16, 1971 in Roseville, Michigan he married Susan R. Kornack. Jim worked at Michigan Bell for 33 years retiring as supervisor. In October 1988 Jim and Sue moved north to Cadillac where he further enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jim was talented in wood carving and leather work. He enjoyed going to auctions and was an avid card player. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren who loved tubing behind the boat.
Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years Sue; children: Kirk Weir of Cadillac and Tim (Angie) Weir of Marquette; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Kaeden, Abbi, Natalie, and Brianna and a great grandson, Makai. In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas James Weir.
Memorial services will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
