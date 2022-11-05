James Douglas "Jim" Weir of Cadillac passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 73.

Jim was born December 31, 1948 in Flint to Edward Arthur and Dorothy Ione (Larson) Weir and they preceded him in death.

He graduated from Warren Woods High School in Warren, Michigan in 1967. Soon after graduating he entered the United States Army and served during Vietnam. On October 16, 1971 in Roseville, Michigan he married Susan R. Kornack. Jim worked at Michigan Bell for 33 years retiring as supervisor. In October 1988 Jim and Sue moved north to Cadillac where he further enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jim was talented in wood carving and leather work. He enjoyed going to auctions and was an avid card player. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren who loved tubing behind the boat.

Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years Sue; children: Kirk Weir of Cadillac and Tim (Angie) Weir of Marquette; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Kaeden, Abbi, Natalie, and Brianna and a great grandson, Makai. In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas James Weir.

Memorial services will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"