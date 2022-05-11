The world has lost amazing music and a beautiful soul. James (Jim) Bartholomew, age 76, has gone to his heavenly home on May 10, 2022.
He was born May 5, 1946 to William (Max) and Juna Bartholomew in Manton, MI.
Jim was very active with multiple churches, including Saint John Lutheran Church and LC United Methodist Church as well as anywhere else they needed a pianist. He was known for his piano playing ability and very unique style which will never be duplicated and will never be forgotten by everyone who ever heard him. He was always willing to lend a hand with events in town, especially during the 4th of July and Festival of Pines and he loved his community.
Jim was a member of the school board and election board for many years, as well as a member of the Democratic party. He was a loyal Lake City Trojan football and basketball fan and loved to support the team and the kids involved.
He was everyone's Papa and he loved it. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his everything, his love and his life. He spent as much time with them as he could, because he loved them so much. He will be missed by so many, but we know now that he is with his loved ones that passed before in Heaven and will be looking down on all of us.
Jim is survived by his children; Mark Bartholomew of Cadillac, Jillyn Bartholomew and Luke Bartholomew both of Lake City, as well as his brother, Louis (Peggy) Bartholomew of Indiana and sisters, Clara Jean Martin of Cadillac, Evelyn (Ron) Hill and Ellen (Frank) Becker, both of Lake City, and Louise (Alan) Perrin of Fife Lake. Sisters-in-law, Eleanor Bartholomew of Cadillac, Dorothy Bartholomew, Arlo Bartholomew and Edie Bartholomew all of Lake City. Grandchildren; Kelsey (Troy) Hutchinson, Dylan Hall, Hunter Galloup and Natalie Bartholomew. Great Grandkids; Alleah, Easton, Marley, Evric and Emmitt. He has many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and many more generations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as one son, Matthew, and brothers: William (Bill), Reo Edward, Charles and Sam, and sisters, Mary Ann, Linda Jane and brother in law, John Martin.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Lake City Area Middle School Gymnasium, (Russell Street, Lake City, MI 49651) with Pastor Richard Bachman officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to services. Visitation will also be on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be directed to the family.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.