James E. Lutke McBain - James E. Lutke
October 11, 1926 - October 5, 2020
James E. Lutke, 93 of Mc Bain, MI, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 5, 2020. Jim was born on October 11, 1926 to Henry and Hattie Lutke. On May 14, 1948 he married Ruth A. Jager at the Calvin Christian Reformed Church Parsonage, attended by Clinton Jager and Edith Jager. Ruth passed away on June 29, 2014. In July, 2016, Jim married Jeanette Derrick, who survives him.
Jim worked several jobs up until he and his brother-in-law Ed Meyering bought the Mc Bain Hardware Store. He worked in the store and also operated his own plumbing business under his Master Plumber license, until he sold his interest in the Hardware in 1990. He still continued to work part-time for many years. In recent years, he was well known for his woodworking skills, and many of his porch chairs and children's chairs are in homes throughout the area.
Jim was also active in City government, serving for many years as the City Clerk and active member of the City Council. The church and his faith was always an important part of Jim's life. He served many terms as an Elder and Deacon in the Mc Bain Christian Reformed Church, as well as the Sunday School Superintendent and Song Service Leader.
He is survived by his wife of four years; his children: Jerry (Donna) Lutke; Cheryl (Randy) Bazuin; and Ron (Faye) Lutke; his grandchildren: James (Lizelle) Bazuin; Carrie (Shane) Stahl; Talli (John) Bode; Kim (Ed) Preczewski; Tyler (Amanda) Lutke; Tony (Rob Burchenal) Lutke; and Trevor (Meghan) Lutke ; great grandchildren: J.D. Bazuin; Braylin Stahl; Aubryn Bazuin; Cameron Stahl; Brooklyn Bode, Sydney Bode and Bristol Lutke. Also surviving are his step-children Nancy (Dave) Thompson; Keith (Becky) Derrick; Karen (Keith) Schaaf) and Mike (Wendy) Derrick and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim is also survived by his siblings and in-laws: Loretta DeYoung; Wilma Johnson; Agnes Quist; Edith (Ed) Meyering; and Gordon Brinks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stillborn child; siblings and in-laws: Jennie (Garmt) Hoekstra; John DeYoung; Warren Johnson; Tom (Henrietta) Lutke; Clinton (Elaine) Jager; Les (Carole) Jager; Rosie Brinks and grandson Brent R. Bazuin.
Visitation will be at Burkholder Family Funeral Home of Mc Bain on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Funeral services, officiated by Jim's step-son Rev. Keith Derrick, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, also at Burkholder Family Funeral Home of Mc Bain. Luncheon will immediately follow the service.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Munson Care and Hospice of Cadillac for the loving and professional care extended to Jim and the entire family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mc Bain Northern Michigan Christian School or Munson Home Care and Hospice of Cadillac.
