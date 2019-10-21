EVART — James Edward Gairns, of Evart, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home in Evart Township. He was 70.
Mr. Gairns was born September 19, 1949 in Reed City, to Clyde James and Aletha M. (Jamieson) Gairns. Jim was a lifelong Evart area resident. He graduated from Evart High School in 1966 and was a U.S. Army veteran of the war in Vietnam. Jim worked as a local farmer and was a noted small engine mechanic. He enjoyed helping his friends fix stuff and loved trail riding on his motorcycle.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Aletha Gairns, and his brother, Wayne.
Funeral services honoring the life of James Edward Gairns will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor David Peplinski officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart. Memorial contributions may be directed to Spectrum Health Hospice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.