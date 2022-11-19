James "Jim" Edwin Kelley, 73, of Buckley, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born March 12, 1949, in Grant Township, the son of John and Loretta (Weber) Kelley.

Jim worked as a carpenter. In his spare time, he liked to putter and always had projects going in various stages of completion. More than anything, Jim cherished time spent with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by: his wife of 48 years, Cynthia "Cyndi" Norman Kelley; sons, Matthew (Leah) Kelley and Luke (Lacey) Kelley; grandchildren, Kirsten, Noah, and Norah; step-grandson, Anthony Hart; brother, Lou (Kathy) Hendges; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats.

Jim was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Patricia, Willemena, Fred, Martin, Helen, Lester John, Kathleen, Thomas, Eugene, Robert, and Rosalie.

Memorial services will be conducted at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Kingsley Chapel, with Father Joseph Muszkiewicz officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home.

The Kelley family would like to thank Hospice of Michigan for the care and compassion they showed to Jim in his final days.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Kingsley Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

