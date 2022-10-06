James (Jim) E. Boros, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 30th. He was 85.
He was born at home in Cadillac on April 20th, 1937 to Dorthey (Laizure) Boros and James E. Boros, Sr.
After spending most of his childhood working on the family farm in Boon (funny stories about milking
cows and shooting it in the barn cats or sister's mouths), he enlisted in the Air Force after graduating
from Mesick High School. He served his country proudly for two years as an aircraft mechanic in
California, before returning back to Michigan. Shortly after returning, he married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Marilyn L. Johnson, and remained dedicated to making an everlasting life with her. After many years of employment at Kysor Corporation, he retired from there in the 1990's. He was devoted to his parents and spent many years caring for them in their elder years (and helping with Marilyn's). His retirement years were filled with activity from bike riding, rollerblading, jogging, gardening, reading old time Westerns, and feeding his outdoor feline friends (not to mention his love of riding his scooter throughout Wexford, Missaukee, Manistee and Grand Traverse counties). He will be very missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorthey and James Boros, Sr., as well as a sister, Sharon L. Andersen.
He is survived by a daughter, Janeen L. Westrick of Traverse City, son, Brian J. Boros of Boon, greatly loved grandchildren, granddaughter Mackenzie R. Westrick of East Lansing, grandson Lachlan S. Westrick of Traverse City, and sister Joyce M. (Boros) Dormer of Traverse City. In addition, he leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no formal service. His ashes will be interred next to Marilyn's at
the Boon Township Cemetery.
Please keep the family and friends in your thoughts at this most difficult of times. The world was a
better place with him in it.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
