James F. Kenyon of Cadillac went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, December 25, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 88. Jim was born on July 1, 1932 in Cadillac to Elwood L. & Signa H. (Olsen) Kenyon.
Jim graduated from Cadillac High School in 1950. Soon after he graduated Jim joined the United States Navy and served 4 years during the Korean War. After he returned from serving our country he went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University graduating from the School of Banking. After college he started his banking career and worked in New York and Michigan for over 30 years retiring from Old Kent Bank in Cadillac. After his retirement from the bank he was employed as the Wexford County Treasurer for 12 years.
Jim was very community minded and enjoyed volunteering in many ways. He was a founding member of CASA, he served on the Diggin's Hill Tennis Courts committee, was a board member of the Wexford County Library for over 30 years, was a Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce member, and volunteered with LOVE, INC. He was also an active member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac where he served in many ways.
On August 20, 1966 he married the former Wanda Lou Martin and she survives him along with children: Craig Kenyon, Jeff Kenyon, Linda (Scott) Trombley, Rayann Barton (Jim Weaver), Mark Kenyon, and Kristie Kenyon; 12 grandchildren: Stephanie & James Kenyon, Dennis & Alex Kenyon, Stephanie Koller, Zach (Linsdey) Ericksen, Josh Ericksen (Rayanne Warner), Trevor (Amber) Trombley, Colton Kenyon, Allyson (Scott) Polzin, Season Danforth (Bobby Longoria), and Madison Danforth (Tylor Clark); 9 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kay Kenyon; and 5 nephews. In addition to his parents and his first wife, Eleanor Piroso who died in 1965 he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Schut on April 26, 2020 and his brother, Gerald Kenyon on October 24, 2020.
Memorial services will take place in the spring of 2021 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac. Jim's final resting place will be Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Hill Baptist Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.