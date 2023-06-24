James "Jim" Frank Myers, 77, longtime resident of Mesick passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born at the family homestead in Springville Township, on March 20, 1946, to Frank and Martha (Chandler) Myers. Jim grew up and attended Mesick High School graduating with the class of 1964. He then went on to graduate from technical classes through GM where he could master his machinist skills. On November 27, 1965 Jim married Judy (Judith) Cook. Jim spent his career as a machinist working at General Motors (Michigan), Reynolds Aluminum (Florida), Ruvo Automation (Florida), Mesick Metals, and retired from Rexair (Cadillac) in 2013. After thirteen years of living in Florida, Jim and Judy returned to Michigan to reside at the family homestead, Mesick, Michigan.
After retirement, Jim enjoyed driving his tractor. He loved the big red machine. He could be found near the house, in the back 40, or enjoying a day chugging down the country road. Family was everything to Jim. He had a quiet soul, but all knew how proud he was of everyone's achievements. He truly enjoyed conversations and banter at the dining room table. Jim spent many hours researching family tree history, documenting the Myers/Chandler generations. Jim will be remembered for his kindness and generosity and his knowledge to fix anything. If something needed to be solved from a homework math assignment to anything electronic, carpentry, building, farming, (the list goes on), there was no doubt he would have the solution.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Myers of Mesick; three children, Jamie (Jon) Maddalena of Mesick; Jill Daniels of Ft. Myers, Florida; Jim (Lili) Myers, Jr. of Mesick; six grandchildren, Erik (Megan) Reusch of Ft. Myers, Florida; Tommy (Lindsay) Nakhovanh of Grawn, Michigan; Kevin (Samantha) Maddalena of Allendale, Michigan; Michael (Jana) Maddalena of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Tyler Myers of Bloomington, Indiana; Courtney Myers of Traverse City, Michigan; six great grandchildren, Drake Reusch; Isaak Reusch; Noah Nakhovanh; Griffin Nakhovanh; Lennon Nakhovanh; Baby Maddalena (born 2023); sisters, Ruth Ann Burroughs of Merritt Island, Florida; Mary (Glenn) Lilly of Newark, Delaware; brother-in-law, Richard Porter of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Marilyn Myers, Mesick; many cousins; nephews; nieces. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Darleen Campbell; Minerva Porter; brothers, Charles Myers; Ronald Myers; brother-in-law, Gerald Campbell; grandson, Brandon Reusch.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. His burial will be held next Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Minar Memorial Cemetery, Mesick. Although Jim wanted no services, his family believes he would want to see how much he was loved. Friends are invited for one final goodbye to a great man. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.