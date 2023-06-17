James F. "Jim" Myers James F. "Jim" Myers, Mesick - age 77, of Mesick, passed away June 15, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Family man - 'You don't quit family'
- Elite lessons: Former Spartans runs hoops camp in Manton
- Public hearing slated for Monday on Cooley School rezoning request
- Highfield Boats USA opens warehouse, rigging facility in Cadillac
- Rover digs up answers to readers questions about water bills, railroad tracks and flags
- Cadillac man charged with fentanyl, methamphetamine-related offenses
- Piecing together a deadly shipwreck, investigators face conflicting reports of Mediterranean journey
- Tigers face the Twins leading series 2-0
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans for Cadillac Brewing Company fall through
- Manton to hold two summer track meets
- Algae bloom detected on Lake Cadillac's east, north shores
- Cadillac man severely burned in March fire making remarkable recovery
- ‘It was quick’: Bear sighting at Cadillac dental office
- Former Manton police chief dismissed from lawsuit filed by motel explosion victim
- CAPS board again enters into purchase agreement with local developer for Cooley School
- Short-term rentals top area of concern during Cadillac zoning forum
- CAPS has last day, Forest View principal calls it a career
- A new look: Turf being installed at Cadillac stadium
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.