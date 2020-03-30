CADILLAC — James H. “Jim‘ Scarbrough of Cadillac passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 70.
Jim was born April 19, 1949 at home in Manton to Howard D. Scarbrough and Polly A. (Norman) Scarbrough.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1967. Jim was a Wexford County Sherriff Deputy from 1971 to 1983. After that he opened Scarbrough’s Investigating and was also the owner of Guns of Autumn. Jim worked as a City of Cadillac Police Department Dispatcher and later retired from Missaukee County Sheriff Department after working there as a dispatcher as well. He was a member of the Lake City Free Methodist Church for several years.
He was an avid outdoorsman; Jim loved hunting, fly fishing and tying flies. He also enjoyed painting and writing poetry about his life experiences. Jim loved the Detroit Tigers and Lions and would rarely miss a game. Jim was so proud to have written the poem that Ernie Harwell read during his last farewell broadcast at Tigers Stadium and the opportunity to meet him. Most of all he loved watching and taking part in whatever activities his grandchildren were involved in.
He is survived by his children: Kandy (Ron) Mehlhorn of Gaylord, Jason Scarbrough (Ashley Moore) and Kimberly (Forest) Manke all of Cadillac; and their mother, Kay Mallery of Lake City; grandchildren: Austin Clark, Mallery Clark, Malana Mehlhorn, Preston Scarbrough, Holden Scarbrough, Amanda Meekhof, Josh Meekhof; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Charlie Jo and Joseph; siblings: Bob (Kathy) Scarbrough of Cadillac, Tom (Cathy) Scarbrough of Tustin, Pennie (Stan) Mattson of Tustin, Pollie Pinyerd of Ohio, Dan (Julie) Scarbrough of Grand Haven; many nieces and nephews and step-mother, Lola Scarbrough of McBain.
He was also preceded in death by a special aunt, Judy (Don) Hagberg and in-laws, Jerry Jacobson and Charlie Pinyerd.
Memorial services at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services will be announced at a later date. His final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery in Manton, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.