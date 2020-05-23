MARION — James Howard Dunkin, age 87, of Marion, passed away on May 22, 2020 at the Greenwood Health Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
