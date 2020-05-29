MARION — James Howard Dunkin, age 87, of Marion and Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on May 22, 2020, at the Greenwood Health Care Center in Greenwood, Indiana. He was born on Jan. 30, 1933 at Fort Wayne, Indiana to Raymond S. and Martha K. (Howard) Dunkin.
James had served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. He received his degree from Ball State University and was a registered engineer working in fire protection. He had worked for Hartford Inspection and Insurance Company and the American International Group (A.I.G.). He retired in 1998. He was a member of the Marion Community Church. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #408 in Lake City, the Scottish Rite in Fort Wayne for over 60 years, and the Marion Rod & Gun Club. He was very involved in learning Military History, competition shooting and fly fishing.
He is survived by his children, Julie Massaro of Long Island, NY, Emily Dunkin of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Sarah (Andrew) Kilmar of Harpersville, NY. He has three grandchildren, Dominick Massaro, Antimo Massaro, and James Massaro and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Scott Dunkin.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and burial will take place in North Webster Cemetery at North Webster, Indiana. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.