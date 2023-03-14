James Jared Hoekwater,
On Friday, March 10th, 2023 we received news no one can prepare for. James's life was taken in a tragic car accident at the young age of 22.
James was born on May 19, 2000 to Dave and Cindy (Haaksma) Hoekwater in Cadillac
Michigan. James married the love of his life Dara Carmichael on April 3rd, 2020 in Lake City.
James was a father, husband, brother, son, uncle, and friend. James loved the Lord and was actively involved at Calvary Baptist Church in Lake City. James also loved being a husband to Dara and a father to Jonathan and Matthew. James was often seen loving and playing with his sons on the floor reading books, singing songs, and playing ball with Jonathan. Being a husband and father was one of his biggest dreams and all could see the joy that Jonathan and Matthew brought into his life. James adored Dara and was always finding ways to serve and lead her.
James was not only a kind and giving person, but he also loved working with his hands. He started as a diesel mechanic right out of school. James was able to work with all of his brothers at both of his jobs. His main focus was his family and the many things they enjoyed doing together. He had a very close relationship with his brothers, sisters, and cousins. James was known for being the one to start in song getting others to join in lifting their voices to the Lord. James had a servant's heart, thinking of others before himself. James loved people and longed for everyone to come to know The Way, The Truth, and The Life!
We will remember James and his joyful personality, goofy jokes, and genuineness. He had a laugh that everyone could recognize, and we will forever miss hearing.
He is survived by his wife of 3 years, Dara (Carmichael) Hoekwater; Sons Jonathan Hoekwater, Matthew Hoekwater; Father and Mother David Hoekwater, Cynthia (Haaksma) Hoekwater; Siblings Amy (Xavier), Kimberly, Kelly, Brent (Kate), Lisa (Zach), Joshua, Levi, Titus, Caleb, Elizabeth, Faith, and Hope; Father and Mother in-law Chad and Darcy Carmicheal; brothers and sisters in-law Eva, Allyn, Sabra, Cora, Martha, Jaina, Hava, Tissa, Ford, Kenna, Bella, Gordon, and Isla;
Grandparents Pete and Tina Haaksma; Willard VanHaitsma
He has been preceded in death by his grandparents Frank Hoekwater and Eleanor (Hoekwater) VanHaitsma
James would have everyone not wear black at his funeral. This is meant to be a celebration of his life filled with stories, singing, and sharing the love of God. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Temple Hill Baptist Church of Cadillac with Pastor Brian Algie officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 6PM to 8PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. His final resting place will be in the Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to James and Dara's children. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.