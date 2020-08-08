ROSSMOOR, CA — James (Jim) Carl Herrinton, a Rossmoor resident of 10 years, passed away on June 28, 2020.
He was born on April 6, 1929, to Harold P. Herrinton and Hazel Duiven Herrinton, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and attended South High School, where he served as senior class president. He also attended Grand Rapids Junior College and the University of Michigan, where he earned a B.A. degree in Letters and Law, and a J.D. in Law in 1952. Upon graduation from law school, he served in Japan in Army counterintelligence during the Korean War.
While an undergraduate at the University of Michigan, he met his wife, fellow law student, Lois Hambro. They were married in 1953. Upon discharge from the Army in 1954, he and his wife moved to Cadillac, Michigan, to practice law and start a family. During his years of practice, he served on many boards providing care to handicapped children and adults, including incorporating the first school for handicapped children in the area and raising funds for the school bus.
He also served as prosecuting attorney, city attorney, school board member and Congregational Church trustee and moderator. Jim loved the practice of law, biking, skiing, and walking with his wife. In winter, he and others raised money for charity by taking hearty donors on a long hike across the frozen ice bridge of the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City to a Mackinac Island restaurant. Even while in hospice, he decided to learn how to use his new iPhone and was successful.
Upon retirement from the practice of law in 1998, Jim and Lois moved to Davis, California, where he volunteered at Kaiser Permanente and biked all over. In 2009, they moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek and became members of the Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church.
Jim leaves behind his wife, Lois Hambro Herrinton; children, Michael Herrinton and Lisa Ann Levin, Ann and David McNitt, Lisa Herrinton and Stuart Ozer; and son-in-law, De-Kun Li and Yulin (Chrissa) Kuan; grandchildren, Seth Toren Herrinton and Bruna de Goes, Ari Toren Herrinton and Britta Henken Johann, Nathan McNitt and Rebecca McNitt, Samuel McNitt, David McNitt, Dana McNitt, Dominique McNitt, Gabriel McNitt, Hannah Li, Jordan Li; and great-grandchildren, Houston McNitt, Merlin McNitt, Ryler McNitt, Konrad Herrinton and Oliver deGoes Herrinton. His parents and brother, Robert Herrinton, predeceased him.
He was a very kind, generous, and gentle human being with a great sense of humor, and he always felt blessed by having his wife, family, and many friends.
A live stream memorial service will be held on August 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST, Michigan, and at 11 a.m. P.T., California, at Mount Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church, Walnut Creek, CA. Access to the service may be found at Https://mduuc.org/mducc-calendar/. Scroll down the calendar to August 15, 2020 and click on the link for the service.
Donations may be made to your local food bank, hospice or other charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.