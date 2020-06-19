CADILLAC — James "Jim" E. Nye, of Manton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 80.
He was born on September 30, 1939 in Cadillac, Michigan to Irvin and Charlotte (McKay) Nye. He was a graduate of the Manton Consolidated Schools Class of 1957. He entered into marriage with the former Nancy Hart in May of 1960. The couple began their raising two children, Jim and Tammy. He spent his career working as a truck driver for several companies such as Chef Pierre/Sara Lee and Notke Trucking. He enjoyed motorcycling, horses, wood-working and many other activities. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for "shooting the breeze" and his gift to talk.
Jim is survived by his son, Jim (Patricia) Nye of Baxter, TN; daughter, Tammy (Steve) Bigelow of Manton; five grandchildren, Jamie (Cody) Braswell, Cory (Mahaley) Nye, Brock Bigelow, Shelby Bigelow and Colton Bigelow; three great-grandchildren, Lane, Lexi and Corinthians; sister, Dorothy Butcher of Manton; and many other loving friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Allen Nye and Delbert Nye.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you for the care for Jim from the staff at Ohana AFC Home.
Cremation has taken place and a committal service at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfamilyfuneralhome.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
