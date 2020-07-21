James 'Jim' Erwin Lehman

LANSING — James "Jim" Erwin Lehman, age 74, passed away in the arms of his loving wife Diane on July 18, 2020.

He was born on January 19, 1946 to Erwin and Lynelle Lehman of Lansing, Mi. He graduated from JW Sexton High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Diane. Jim and Diane wed in 1965 and spent 55 amazing years together. Jim was a hard worker and provider for his family. Jim spent his entire career as a sales representative in the automotive industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, searching for morels in his sacred secret spot and traveling with his adventurous wife.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Burns) Lehman; three sons, James B. of Grand Rapids, Eric P. (Melissa) Lehman of McBain and Christopher S. (Lisa) of Hamilton. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Steven, Joy, Keagan, Kaylee, Miranda, Megan, Blake, Robbie, Aliyah, Mya; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert Lehman of Homosassa, Fl. He was proceeded in death by his parents; two sisters and one brother.

At Jim's request, his body will be cremated and a small family gathering will be held at a later date.

Cadillac News

