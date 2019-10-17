LEROY — James “Jim‘ Lynwood Loop of LeRoy passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his residence. He was 73 years old.
He was born September 22, 1946 in Reed City to Clifford and Helen (Westman) Loop and was a 1964 graduate of LeRoy Community High School. From 1966-69 he served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Jim was employed with Avon Automotive Company of Cadillac for 38 years. He also farmed his homestead his entire life. In his retirement, he spent most of his time at the workshop in his shed.
He is survived by wife Elaine; his children: Scott (Kim) Loop, Tom (Traci) Loop, Randy (Jamie) Loop; grandchildren: Erica (Tyler) Lewis, Makala Loop, Dylan Loop, Brady Loop, Lacey Loop, Kale Loop; and one great grandchild Bentley Lewis; his sisters: Vernona (Kay) Starlin, Lynda (Larry) Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with Rev. Dan Shipton officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 12-2 p.m.
Luncheon following service at Dighton Wesleyan Church 3:30 p.m.
