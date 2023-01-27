James (Jim) Vernell Gilson, age 84 from Trufant, Michigan, (formerly of Lake City) passed peacefully into heaven on January 20, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Jim was born on January 2, 1939, to Claire and Mary (Kushmaul) Gilson in Roseville, Michigan.
He graduated from Clare High School in 1958 and married Carol Haggart on June 20, 1959 - his wife and best friend. They were happily married for 53 years until Carol passed away on July 12, 2012.
Together, they raised five children. Cindy (David) Sanderson of Trufant, Tim (Pam) Gilson of Cadillac, Vicki (Mitch) Peterson of Adrian, Mark (Shelly Rosenberry) Gilson, of Cadillac, and Tracy (Steve) Reitz of Lake City.
One of Jim's joys in life was being a grandfather. He is survived by 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Kay Cook of London, Ohio.
Jim was an active member of the Northland Community Church where he served as an elder, small group Bible study leader, chair of the missions committee, and was on the church building committee. He worked as a Mason for most of his life. He also worked at Lake City Manufacturing and retired from Lake City Area Schools in 2004.
An avid outdoor sportsman, Jim enjoyed hunting, trapping, gardening, and especially fishing. He was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan and shared that with his family - watching, listening, and attending Tigers games.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, his parents, brother, Orvile, sisters; Juanita, Donna, Karen, MaryAnn, mother and father in-law, Ruth and Victor Haggart, brothers in-law, Laurn and Marland Haggart.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Elara Caring Hospice Foundation in memory of James Gilson. The online link for donations to Elara Hospice Foundation (elaracaringhospicefoundation.org)
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
