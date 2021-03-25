James Clifford Kregear, of Cadillac passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at home. He was 36.
He was born on August 14, 1984, in McAlester, Oklahoma to Robert Kregear and Sheryl Tracey.
James loved computers. You could often find him building one, fixing one, or playing games on one, and was a self proclaimed "computer nerd." He also loved to watch blade smiths re-create historical edged weapons in a competition on the show, "Forged and Fire." James worked at Avon and had recently gone back to school to earn a college degree online.
James is survived by his mother, Sheryl (Dale Brown) Tracey; father, Robert Kregear; brothers, Nathan Christensen, Ricky Christensen, Justin Kregear, Matthew Brown; sister, Sarah Brown; grandparents, Cliff and Shirley Tracey; aunts Pam (Fred) Bartel, and Carmen VanDuinen; uncles, Craig (Pam) Tracy, Keith Tracey, and Mike Kregear; special friend, Carrie Gildner; and many other dear friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and MaryAnn Kregear and aunt, Diane Kregear.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life for James will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
