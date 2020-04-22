MANTON — James Leigh, age 84 of Manton passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home in Bloomfield Township of Missaukee County.
Jim was born August 1, 1935 in River Rouge, Michigan to Glenwood and Bernice (Bernard) Leigh. He married Susan Bawal May 17, 2008 in Lake City. Jim was the owner of Leigh’s Glass Company in Southgate until his retirement in 2005. He kept busy cutting trees and wood for heating their home. He enjoyed being at home and playing solitaire on his computer and always looked forward to hunting season when visited by his family and friends. Jim attended the St. Stephens Catholic Church in Lake City.
Jim is survived by his wife Susan; two sons, Mark (Lori) Leigh and Jimmy (Suzanne) Leigh; two daughters, April (David) Fitch and Lisa (Larry) Stanley; and fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Patrick (Jane) Leigh and Gary (Esther) Leigh; and a sister, Janet (Joe) Bohr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
