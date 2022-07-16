James Leo Brougham, age 83, of Grand Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Leo was born on September 11, 1938 to Bernard and Beatrice Hilaski Brougham. Because a cousin was born at the same time named James, he was known as Leo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Beatrice Brougham; sister, Susie Underhill; brother, Richard "Dick" Brougham; and brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Jean Brougham; grandsons, Isaiah Eldridge and Ian Webster; son-in-law, Dave Nolan. Leo is survived by his wife Louise Homminga Brougham; his children, Kim Nolan, Kristie and Dick Webster, Kurt and Linda Brougham, Kelly and Brett Emaus, Kerry Brougham, and Kyle and Andrew Brougham; 22 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leonard and Sue Underhill; extended family and friends. Leo started working at Joppe's Dairy, which later became known as Country Fresh Dairy, part time when he was 14 years old. He retired from Country Fresh Dairy after 44 years of service. Leo proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1955-59 aboard the USS Comstock (LSD 19). He was a Lifetime Member of the AMVETS Post 126 and served as one of its past Commanders. He was also a member of the Casino Club and Sparta Moose Lodge #50. The family thanks Kathy Brougham Hays and Rick Moore for all they have done for Uncle Leo and Louise these many years. The family also wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Saint Mary's Lacks Cancer Center and Hauenstein Center for their compassionate service to Leo. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 250 Brown SE, Grand Rapids. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Sunday from 3 - 7 pm at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Lacks Cancer Center or AMVETS Post 126 Ways and Means. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
