CADILLAC — James Louis Mathews, of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. He was 83.

James was born on March 14, 1937, in Gary, Indiana to Kenneth and Margaret Mathews. On December 31, 1965 he entered into marriage with the former Judy Mae Matejovitz in Cadillac, Michigan. James liked to collect different model trains. In his spare time, he enjoyed drawing. He could often be found outside in his workshop creating different wood-working projects. James spent his career working for RexAir until his time of retirement 35 years later.

James is survived by his loving wife, Judy Mathews of Cadillac; daughter, Joy (John) Morency of Cadillac; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol and David; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Margaret; daughter, Jo ann and son, James.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

