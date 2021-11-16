James Lynn Powers, age 76 of McBain, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. James was born in Lansing on March 15, 1945 to Clarence and Leone (Henning) Powers. James enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1963-1967. On May 18, 1968 he married Pamela Sue Botsford in Houghton Lake. James worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Local 324 Operating Engineers. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife; Pamela Sue Powers of McBain, children; Dawn Olson (Mark Knapp) of Oconomowoc, WI, Shelly (Mathew) Kolwalczyk of Marne, MI, Gregory (Trina) Powers of McBain, and Kevin Powers of McBain, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild, siblings; Mary Ann (Al) Cummins of California, Cindy (Don) Caulfield of Spring Lake, Jane Kebler of Grand Ledge, Bill Powers of Grand Ledge, Barb (Kelly) Bekken of McBain, Denise (Chuck) Dodson of McBain, Jeff (Joy) Powers of McBain, in-laws; Jim (Sherry) Botsford of Lansing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Clarence (Leone) Powers, grandchildren; Mitchell Olson, and Jamie Kebler, brother; Dick Powers, brother in-law; Jeff Kebler.
A memorial military service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 19 at the Lake City American Legion Post 300 Jackson Koster-Gray with luncheon to follow, Post 300 will also be conducting military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the American Legion Post 300. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
