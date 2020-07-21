CADILLAC — James M. Todd of Cadillac, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 88.
Jim was born on July 9, 1932 in Cadillac to James A. and Ruth A. (Butler) Todd. On October 22, 1977 in Cadillac he married the former Lucille Mae Kelley and she preceded him in death on December 28, 2015. Jim had lived all his life in the Cadillac area and worked various jobs including at the Hoffert Tree Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, scrap collecting, old cars and collected replicas of Chevy cars and trucks.
Survivors include children, Sandra (Clifford) Seeley of Wayland, Dale (Wanda) Fargo of McBain, Vickie Mac Cormack, Wells Fargo of Cadillac; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Fargo; a daughter, Ann Wilfong; and five brothers and one sister.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
