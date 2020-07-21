CADILLAC — James M. Todd of Cadillac, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.  He was 88. 

Jim was born on July 9, 1932 in Cadillac to James A. and Ruth A. (Butler) Todd. On October 22, 1977 in Cadillac he married the former Lucille Mae Kelley and she preceded him in death on December 28, 2015. Jim had lived all his life in the Cadillac area and worked various jobs including at the Hoffert Tree Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, scrap collecting, old cars and collected replicas of Chevy cars and trucks.

 Survivors include children, Sandra (Clifford) Seeley of Wayland, Dale (Wanda) Fargo of McBain, Vickie Mac Cormack, Wells Fargo of Cadillac; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.  In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Fargo; a daughter, Ann Wilfong; and five brothers and one sister.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.  An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.