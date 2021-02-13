On Saturday, January 23, 2021 James Michael Murnik of Reed City Michigan, passed away at the age of 86.
James was born on August 13, 1934 in Fitchburg Massachusetts. James was the proprietor of Short Stop Grocery in Reed City and an active member of his community.
James was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Alice (Goss) Murnik. He is survived by his wife Mary Faye (Rengo), children Michael George (Lane Lucas), Peter Benjamin, and John Rengo (Adrienne), grandchildren Max, Ruby, Silas, Ellis, Emrys, brother Michael Richard, sister Judith Ann Plzak, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Spectrum Hospice (https://give.spectrumhealth.org/hospice/donate) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude).
