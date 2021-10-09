James Otis Clark, age 78 of McBain, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 7, 2021, at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital. He was born on Dec. 12, 1942 in Fulton, Kentucky to Frank Sexton and Helen Louise (Potts) Clark.
Jim's parents divorced when he was very young and he was raised by his maternal grandmother, Irene Potts, lovingly known to him as Mammy Potts. She encouraged him in his faith from a young age, seeing him come to faith in Christ at age 11 and getting baptized at the First Baptist Church of Fulton, Kentucky. Thus began a career and passion of singing and playing music.
Jim graduated from Fulton High School and began a career of playing in his small band, "The Moxies" while still in school. They played in little cafes, backrooms, whatever they could find across their state. At 17, he began his long career of being a Disc Jockey. He hung around the radio station so much, they put him on the payroll and he was off and running.
Over the years, he DJ'd in Paducah, Kentucky, Indianola, Mississippi, Kansas City, Missouri, Fort Wayne, Indiana, WEXL in Detroit, WITW in Cadillac and WTCM in Traverse City.
In 1967, Jim was an instructor at the Institute of Broadcast Arts in Detroit. Following that, he briefly traveled with Dick Clark's "Where the Action Is" tour, where he played in Neil Diamond's band. From 1981 to 1988 Jim sang with the New Life Singers Gospel Quartet and from 1993 to present day he was the lead singer of the Beulah Land Quartet.
Jim spent 55 years in broadcasting and broadcast sales. He later purchased Cadillac Carpet Cleaning, retiring in 2018.
Jim loved family time and especially time with his grandchildren. Birthday parties were always a lot of laughs, especially when he would tell stories of his younger days. This year, he was especially thrilled to have a new great-grandson born into the family.
On August 10, 1968, Jim married Kristine Lynn Smithee at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, Mi. and she survives him. He is also survived by his children: Matt (Betty) Clark of Manton and their children, Paige (Brock), Emery and Jayce of Traverse City, Hunter, Hannah, Leyton and Lauren Clark; Corey (Heather) Clark of McBain and their children Ethan, Briar, Addison, Avery and Cambell Clark; and daughter, Jennifer Doolittle of Lake City and her children, Laura and Brooke Doolittle.
Jim was pre-deceased by his parents, Frank (Jessie) Clark and Helen Lager; infant granddaughter, Makayla Lynn Clark; and in-laws, Bernard and Margaret Smithee.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cadillac, with Rev. Chad Zaucha officiating. Visitation and viewing will be on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to services at the church. Lunch will follow services at the church and burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or the First Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.